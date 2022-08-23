The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Holbrook coach Amy Platt on juggling netball and football this season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 23 2022 - 5:04am, first published 4:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADER: Holbrook A-grade playing coach Amy Platt (right) has juggled both netball and football commitments this season, claiming a flag in the latter. Picture: MARK JESSER

Amy Platt has had the best of both worlds this season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.