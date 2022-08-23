Amy Platt has had the best of both worlds this season.
The Holbrook netball coach was able to lead the Brookers to victory against the Saints on Saturday to finish the Hume League season on a high, before taking to the field for Lavington in the Female Football League grand final on Sunday where she claimed her first footy flag.
While the dual athlete admits it's been a juggle, it was all worthwhile.
"It has been tricky," she said.
"Scotty (Panthers' coach Scott Curphey) has been really understanding. At the start of the season I got married and it was also my first year coaching at Holbrook, so he said just to come to training when you can."
Platt has previously played in the Southern Football Netball League in Melbourne before joining the North East competition.
She admitted backing up netball with a game of football meant staying on top of her recovery.
"I think I sort of know what I need to do for each game and it's just precautionary things," she said.
After predominantly playing in the backline this season, Platt made an appearance in the ruck in the decider.
She praised the Panthers for their perseverance after entering the clash as the underdogs.
"We've been waiting a long time," she said.
"To lose the first final, as much as it was disappointing, there was a real benefit in playing another week and to be able to work on what we needed to."
Holbrook finished the A-grade netball season in eighth spot.
