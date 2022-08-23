The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

West Albury tyre slasher strikes again, multiple vehicles damaged

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 23 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRUSTRATING: Helen Hitchins with her damaged Nissan Pulsar on Padman Drive. Only one of her tyres was slashed, but some people had all four wheels destroyed during Monday night's incident. Picture: BLAIR THOMSON

The West Albury tyre slasher has struck again, with residents on Padman Drive waking to find damage to multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.