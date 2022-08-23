West Albury tyre slasher strikes again, multiple vehicles damaged

The West Albury tyre slasher has struck again, with residents on Padman Drive waking to find damage to multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning.
About a dozen tyres were slashed on at least five vehicles, including one four-wheel-drive which had all four tyres damaged.
During that incident, about 30 tyres were slashed on nearby Solomon and Mott streets.
One victim of April's incidents was again targeted on Monday night, with her silver Mazda towed on Tuesday morning.
"I had two tyres done in April when it happened to everyone else and three done this time," she said.
"I'm very frustrated.
"Last time it cost close to $700.
"I have no idea of the reason behind it.
"It's also been keyed."
Other cars were also damaged with a key or similar item.
Helen Hitchins had one tyre slashed and required NRMA assistance to change the wheel on her white Nissan Pulsar.
"I'm feeling lousy," she said.
"It's a waste of everybody's time.
"Everyone needs a car."
Police attended the scene to examine the damage.
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said the offending didn't appear to target particular victims.
"If people find themselves being the victim of this, make sure they report it to police," he said.
"We have zero tolerance for that sort of rubbish.
"We're keen to speak to anyone with information or CCTV that may be able to help us identify any suspects.
"It's extremely annoying not only for the victims but to the wider community.
"People work hard to make a living and this is just an unnecessary expense that law abiding citizens don't need to go through."
Nearby resident Andrea, who asked her last name be withheld, wasn't targeted but said she hoped people had security camera footage.
"We believe it happened between 9pm and 10pm and it's very concerning," she said.
"The police will be relying on people coming forward with footage."
The total cost of the damage is likely to be several thousand dollars.
Anyone with information can call police (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
