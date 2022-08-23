Any hopes Ryan Luty had of making a quiet return to action after his long spell on the sidelines were quickly extinguished.
Kept out of the Division 1 title race since April with an anterior process fracture of the calcaneus - broken bones in the foot to you and I - Luty was thrown straight into Albury United's starting line-up for the season-defining clash away to Myrtleford on Sunday.
His inclusion allowed the Greens to rest regular target man Melkie Woldemichael ahead of finals and summer signing Luty ended up in the thick of the action.
Having already seen a bicycle kick ruled out for offside, he was hurt by a crude tackle from Brayden Gasperotti late in the first half but was roaring in delight moments later having given United the lead, following in to score after his penalty was saved by Jacques Simian.
Luty and Gasperotti clashed again in the second half, this time the Savoy man coming off second-best after a full-blooded 50/50 on the edge of the centre circle.
Already on a yellow card, Luty was walking a tightrope and it was no surprise to see coach Matt Campbell take him straight off.
"I was pretty up and about," Luty admitted.
"I was into everything and then, second half, I got a bit gassed because it's been four months since I've played.
"It's been a nightmare.
"I didn't think I was coming back to be honest; I was still in a moon boot three weeks ago.
"At this age, I want to protect my body but once the physio said 'you can't do any more damage, you'll just play with pain,' well, I had pain when I was playing with a fractured foot for the first few games of the season so that's never been an issue."
Having wrapped up the league championships, United play eighth-placed Twin City in the quarter-finals at Jelbart East on Sunday.
"I'm blessed to be involved and I feel like I've put my hand up for the starting XI again," Luty said.
"Hopefully I can get a few more k's in the legs and be a bit more effective for the full 90 minutes instead of a 45 or 60-minute cameo.
"I'm certainly optimistic so we'll see how the body and the mind pull up."
