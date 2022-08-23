Nationals Member for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, has spoken in Parliament calling on the Minister for Community Sport to consider providing financial support to assist the Myrtleford Football-Netball Club with better drainage.
The playing surface at McNamara Reserve was recently in the spotlight after Wangaratta lodged an official complaint about the condition of the ground after their round 16 clash with the Saints.
McCurdy said an urgent drainage upgrade was required for the long term sustainability of the club.
"Myrtleford is located in the Ovens Valley in a very high rainfall area of my electorate," McCurdy said.
"It's a town that punches well above its weight when it comes to sporting teams, in both soccer and AFL.
"A small town like this needs to make every post a winner when it comes to fundraising and when it comes to game-day profit to ensure that they can financially survive in these demanding leagues that they play in.
"If they miss one week as a home game or they miss fundraisers because of anything, whether it is inclement weather or anything else, it can really cost them dearly. They just cannot afford that."
McCurdy said ideally that the redevelopment of the ground should commence over this off-season.
"I have grave concerns that if we continue with wet winters and major downpours, games will eventually be shifted, which puts a massive strain on the cash flow of this wonderful football netball club," he said.
"We cannot wait another year. We must act now to reassure this club they will not be compromised again through poor weather conditions and that fundraisers and game days can always go on.
"If we can get the drainage sorted, along with a redevelopment over the summer period, it would certainly make life a whole lot easier for this town."
