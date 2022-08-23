The Border Mail
Nationals' Tim McCurdy calls for financial support for Myrtleford to uprgrade drainage

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated August 23 2022 - 6:52am, first published 5:05am
Saint Mitch Dalbosco highlights the bad conditions.

Nationals Member for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, has spoken in Parliament calling on the Minister for Community Sport to consider providing financial support to assist the Myrtleford Football-Netball Club with better drainage.

