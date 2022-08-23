Cars take evasive action as drink-driver nearly causes several crashes

A drink-driver has been arrested after allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road and nearly causing several crashes in the North East.
Multiple Triple-0 calls were made after the white Toyota LandCruiser was seen driving in Dederang and Kergunyah on Friday night.
Multiple drivers had to take evasive action or flash their headlights to avoid a head-on crash with the four-wheel-drive.
The car was intercepted on the Kiewa Valley Highway near Kiewa after 10 to 15 minutes and the driver given a breath test about 10pm.
He was taken to the Wodonga Police Station where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.18.
Sergeant Mal Clarke said the man's licence was immediately suspended and the vehicle impounded.
"Police are calling for any witnesses affected by the driving and any dashcam footage that may have been captured," he said.
"Police are aware that several motorists had to take evasive action or flash their headlights to avoid colliding head on with the vehicle and are calling witnesses that were affected by this driving to come forward."
The man will receive a summons to face court at a later date.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the man's driving.
Anyone with information can call police on (03) 5728 1032 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
