Myrtleford defender Ryan Crisp will front the Ovens and Murray league independent tribunal on Wednesday night.
Crisp has been charged with intentionally striking Wodonga Raiders' Brendan Kantilla.
In an interesting twist, he was reported by boundary umpire Nelson Butterfield during the third quarter of the match at McNamara Reserve.
Crisp requested that the case be heard by the tribunal.
The fifth-placed Saints will be sweating on the outcome and are still not guaranteed a finals berth heading into the final round of the season.
They must still defeat Corowa-Rutherglen at John Foord Oval on Saturday to book a berth in the elimination final.
Otherwise sixth-place Lavington can pounce on a finals spot if they beat Wodonga Raiders as expected.
The Saints suffered an upset loss to Wodonga two rounds ago that has suddenly threatened to derail their finals aspirations.
If Crisp receives any longer than a one week sentence it will rule him out of the elimination final if the Saints beat the Roos.
