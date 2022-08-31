Her love for the land of the rising sun is enough to clear the cloud of fatigue that plagues Monique Knox's everyday life.
When talk turns to Japan, the Wodonga teenager's shyness evaporates and her eyes light up.
At home she has been creating her own vision of Japanese culture, such as her springtime cherry blossom Japanese bento box.
"I love collecting anime figurines, monster and rainbow high dolls," she said.
"I have over 35 roughly, I have lost count."
Now, thanks to Make-A-Wish Australia, she and some friends will travel to Cowra for the town's Cherry Blossom Festival next month.
Japan is such a welcoming distraction for Monique because much of the past three years has been bleak, spent in and out of hospital with a rare illness.
Monique, 17, was diagnosed at 14 with severe systemic scleroderma, a condition that causes hardening and tightening of the skin.
A major symptom is extreme fatigue, so she is thrilled when her thoughts turn to the festival.
"It's going to be nice to spend time with my friends," she said. "I'm feeling anxious, but I'm also excited.
"I love the food, dressing up in the kimonos and culture."
Monique's mother April Knox said she was grateful for the wish as it was exactly what her daughter needed after a bone marrow transplant in January.
"Planning the wish was a good distraction while the bone marrow transplant was coming up," she said.
"It was quite gruelling, with her losing her hair, and she didn't feel great.
"Monique is very independent and when she was able to make a wish she didn't know how to accept such a thing. Growing up Monique was active and happy, she loved horse riding and being outdoors.
"She was just starting her life but looking back, I just think 'wow, it all makes sense'. It's been pretty challenging since."
Mrs Knox said the disease crept up without any real warning.
"We were at a conference in Sydney for a robotics fair and Monique was in tears because her hands kept hurting and we didn't understand what was wrong with her," she said.
"But she was diagnosed six months later and the distinctive fatigue all made sense.
"I cried and cried because I knew exactly what it was and it's one of those diseases where you don't know how it's going to progress.
"It attacks everyone differently.
"I know that if Monique wasn't as headstrong, stubborn and determined as she is, our last few years would have looked very different and she wouldn't have gotten through what we've been through."
Monique said when she heard the diagnosis she "shrugged it off".
"Although it's frustrating at times, there wasn't much I could do," she said.
"The most difficult part of my diagnosis is I'm always really tired, fatigued and my hands get sore.
"I just don't think about it much, I'm very resilient and chill.
"I see it like, 'well there's no sob story here' and get on with my day.
"Having the disease doesn't define you, there's always more to life."
She recently created small succulent pots to sell at a market, raising about $400 that she donated to scleroderma research.
"Monique's dream is to open up her own business," Mrs Knox said.
"She's always wanted to work but since the diagnosis she hasn't been able to, but I know with her determination she will make her dreams come true."
She said the Border branch was also seeking more volunteers.
"There are few experiences more powerful than helping make a wish come true," she said.
"Our volunteers approach every wish, fundraiser and branch event with creativity, passion and a commitment to wishes, by generously giving their time, effort and skills. And, they do make a lasting difference to the families they meet."
To find more out about Make-A-Wish Australia, or to volunteer with the Albury Wodonga branch, visit makeawish.org.au.
