The head of the NSW Country Women's Association has urged members to "spread a little kindness" in their day-to-day lives.
A lunch at Henty on August 20 brought together members of four local branches from the CWA's Riverina chapter and an opportunity to meet with state president Joy Beames and group president Carol Grylls.
During the catch-up with Henty (Day), Henty (Evening), The Rock and Pleasant Hills members, Ms Beames took the opportunity to spread a message of kindness to all, according to Pleasant Hills president Lyn Jacobsen.
"She said we don't always know what's going on in other people's lives," she said.
The CWA of NSW is celebrating its centenary in 2022 after beginning as a Bushwomen's Conference that was held in conjunction with the Royal Agricultural Show in Sydney in April 1922.
Those early trailblazers were passionate about improving conditions for rural women, pushing for better medical, educational, recreational and social realities for communities.
