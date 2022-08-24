AUGUST
26
Advertisement
Thirsty Merc Celebration Album Tour, SS&A Albury, doors open 7.30pm
27
The Cube Wodonga 10-year Anniversary Celebration, 10am
The Murray Conservatorium Orchestra playing Delibes' Coppelia Suite, Yackandandah Public Hall, 2.30pm
Snowy Mountain Tango Festival Mendoza Tango Quartet Concert, Memorial Hall, Corryong, 4pm-6pm
The Cube Wodonga 10-year Anniversary Celebration - Cube Session, 6pm
Victorian State Ballet: Beauty and the Beast, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 7.30pm
28
Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only The Piano Player, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm
30
Them, The Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 7.30pm
31
Them, The Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 6.30pm
The Border Mail International Film Festival launch, Regent Cinemas, 6.45pm
SEPTEMBER
1
Them, The Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 7.30pm
Advertisement
2
Them, The Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 7.30pm
Kitty Flanagan Live, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 8pm
The Wolfe Brothers, The Commercial Club, Albury, 8pm
3
Them, The Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 3pm and 7.30pm
Advertisement
Kitty Flanagan Live, Albury Entertainment Centre, 5pm and 8pm
Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
4
Kitty Flanagan Live, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 5pm
10
Murray Concert Choir presents Plagues, Prayers, Peace, St Matthew's Church, Albury, 7.30pm
Advertisement
John Paul Young - 50 Years Young - The Anniversary Tour, The Commercial Club, Albury, 8pm
11
Murray Concert Choir presents Plagues, Prayers, Peace, St Matthew's Church, Albury, 2.30pm
Royal Czech Ballet presents Swan Lake, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
PROJECTion Dance presents The Nutcracker, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
16
Advertisement
The Alphabet of Awesome Science, The Cube Wodonga, 1pm and 6pm
Altimate Grunge, SS&A Albury, doors open 7.30pm
Email gig listings to: jodie.bruton@bordermail.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.