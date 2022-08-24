CDHBU is on the hunt for a new coach after the club and John Pratt mutually agreed to part company.
Power officials announced to the players last Thursday at training that last Saturday's match against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla would be Pratt's final match at the helm.
Football operations manager Paul Rippingale said both parties felt the decision was in the best interests of the club.
"We just felt as a club that we wanted to go in a different direction," Rippingale said.
"John had a big impact on our club and was our best and fairest winner last year.
"He certainly had a crack as a coach.
"But I don't think it's a secret that we underachieved this year.
"With the list that we had at our disposal, we were disappointed not to make finals.
"We lost four matches by two goals or less and we had a draw.
"Personally, I didn't think the players gelled as a group until late in the season.
"I'm not saying that was all John's fault but the harsh reality is we should have finished higher on the ladder."
Pratt has coached the Power for the past two-years, initially as a co-coach last year and outright this season.
He had an instant impact, helping take the club from a tenth-placed finish in 2019 and destined to play finals last year before the finals series was abandoned.
The midfield dynamo also won a fifth best and fairest award in the twilight of his outstanding career.
However, the Power were arguably the most disappointing side in the competition this season after landing the prized signing of Kyle Docherty from Corowa-Rutherglen over the summer.
They finished in ninth spot with a 6-11-1 record.
Rippingale said the Power would target another playing coach who could help break the club's finals drought which stretches back to 2016.
"We feel a playing coach is our best option," he said.
"You don't know who's available until you go looking.
"We have got a lot of soul searching to do as a club to get to where we want and be able to mix it with the heavyweights of the competition.
"Let's be honest, Osborne and Holbrook are a long way ahead of the chasing pack this season.
"Holbrook beat Brock-Burrum by 10-goals last weekend and that was second versus fourth.
"It just highlights that small clubs like us really need to pull something out of the hat to match the powerhouses.
"But we just have to get on with the job at hand and control what we can control and that's our list.
"Most of the senior players have indicated that they are keen to re-sign for next year and we are just going through that process now.
"Our reserves are playing finals for the first time in the Hume league which is also a positive.
"As a club we want to thank John for his efforts and we wish him and his young family all the best in the future."
