Joe Richards' scintillating first half against Lavington has reignited tactical debate on whether teams will tag him in Ovens and Murray Football League finals.
Panthers' youngster Ben Ashley-Cooper started on the Wangaratta midfielder, but it wasn't a hard tag as the Morris Medal contender racked up 28 touches to help quickly take the match away from the home side.
"He killed us, young (Clayton) Marsh had a role on (Abraham) Ankers and Richards when they went forward, I thought he absolutely delivered that, they didn't hurt us as forwards but, as a midfielder, Richards got on top of us," Lavington coach Adam Schneider offered.
"Richards is a really classy player, you've got to put a bit of body work into him, we didn't do that."
The 22-year-old leads the league in two vital statistics.
He boasts 104 inside 50s, ahead of Albury co-coach Anthony Miles (89), and has 115 score involvements with team-mate Callum Moore on 100.
At the nine-minute mark of the second quarter, Richards limped off with a cork near his left knee.
He was in pain and sat on the bench, talking to a trainer.
Seven minutes later, he was back on and spun his way out of trouble in the centre of the ground to kick-start another attacking raid.
In round nine, Wangaratta Rovers' coach Daryn Cresswell employed a hard tag on the speedster through Todd Bryant and restricted him to only 13 touches, which is one of his quietest games in years.
"That was probably the first heavy tag I've got for a couple of years, I haven't done anything too differently, just tried to play my own game rather than focus on my opponent," he admitted.
Schneider was quizzed on why he didn't tag Richards.
"You can tag four or five of their blokes if you like and send a negative message or you can back your mids that have been doing a really good job," he reasoned.
Pies' coach Ben Reid was delighted with Richards' form.
"He was back to his best," he suggested.
"Joey sets such a high bar and it's always hard to hit that all the time.
"He's starting to handle that tag, a bit of attention, we've got to look after him with that.
"It's no surprise that the good players cop that attention.
"Joey's got aspirations to keep going with his footy, wherever he goes, he's going to have to deal with that, I think he's dealing with it really well."
Wangaratta hosts Yarrawonga in a final round top of the table clash on Saturday.
