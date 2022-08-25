ONE of Australia's finest live acts, Thirsty Merc, is pumped and ready to celebrate.
Having last played to a capacity crowd at SS&A Albury days before the national lockdown in March 2020 amid the global pandemic, Thirsty Merc will perform at the venue for the first time in two years without any restrictions on Friday night.
They will smash out their much-loved hits alongside songs from their new album Celebration, which was released on June 17.
Frontman Rai Thistlethwayte said they had explored some of the best Australian songs on the new album.
Thirsty Merc covered some well-known songs from across the decades on Celebration; each one of them re-imagined in their true Merc style.
The first single was a turbo-charged rendition of Daryl Braithwaite's As The Days Go By.
"We all loved that track but Rip Rip Woodchip (John Williamson) was a bit of fun too!" Thistlethwayte said.
"The album was interesting to research; Seasons of Change by Blackfeather was a progressive, psychedelic song from the 1970s."
Other songs included Who Listens To The Radio (The Sports), That's When I Think of You (1927), Bad Habits (Billy Field) and Hey There, Georgie Girl (The Seekers).
Music fans will appreciate the "Merc quirk" on the recordings, and recall what makes each a great song.
Thirsty Merc will perform a selection of songs from their new album plus all their own hits live on their Celebration 2022 Tour.
Thistlethwayte maintained Albury-Wodonga was well situated between Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.
"It's the most logistically-intelligent place to be!" he said ahead of their March 2020 visit.
Having released four critically-acclaimed albums, more than 250,000 album sales under their belt, a finalist in the APRA Song of the Year for 20 Good Reasons and five ARIA Award nominations, Thirsty Merc have found their way into the fabric of Australia's musical landscape.
