The Bandits are now just several sleeps away from potentially making club history as a shot at their first women's championship lies just ahead of them.
They must first overcome Norths on Saturday to book a spot in Sunday's NBL1 East decider against the winner of the clash between Sutherland and Manly.
As the side enters uncharted territory, coach Matt Paps isn't shying away from the fact that nerves will be present.
"I always say that if there's no nerves then it doesn't mean anything," he said.
"Nerves are basically the same feeling as excitement, so it's just about how far those nerves go and how you can control them.
"We're excited that it's finals week and we're looking forward to hopefully making history."
While the Bandits have lost young gun Amalia Hassett to college in the US, they will likely welcome back Sarah Mellington for the road trip.
Albury-born Opal Lauren Jackson is expected to put on a show at the Hills Basketball Stadium this weekend.
"I could see it on the weekend, she's ready to go," Paps said.
"She's excited obviously to have the opportunity to win a championship with her hometown.
"Obviously we're shattered that it's not here, but it is what it is.
"She's excited and ready to go and we're looking forward to seeing how big of a stage it will be for her."
Paps has pinpointed one crucial area of the game he believes will be the key to success- "IQ".
"We just think we need to play smart," he said.
"I think if we play smart we'll be in a pretty good position to win the game and give ourselves the best opportunity to do that.
"In finals everyone is already there, anyone can win finals."
Star recruit Unique Thompson agrees mental toughness will give the Bandits the edge.
"It's kind of a mind game, basketball is a mind game after all," she said.
"I've just been using this week to get ready. I'm playing the game mentally, doing things in practice and training hard to just know that everything is on the line at this point, we just have to show up for all 40 minutes."
Having experienced plenty of high pressure games over the years, the side will be looking to Jackson and Thompson to lead the way.
"I'm confident because I know that me and Lauren have done this plenty of times," Thompson said.
"If we show up and the girls are confident in us, I just have to stay solid and grounded and know that if things don't go my way, I still have to stay solid for my team."
As the border team looks to cap off a sensational season, which saw them finish on top of the ladder for the first time in the club's history, Paps admits they have done all they can to prepare.
"All the work has been done," he said.
"It's not a fitness thing, you're not going to get fitter in one week.
"It's all really just about fine tuning our offence and defence. For me, it's finding the balance for enough adjustments from the last time we played Norths.
"At the end of the day, we are the top team and we've beaten them twice, so we're not the ones that have to change a lot. It's just about finding that right balance, not over coaching this week and being ready for any changes that might come from the other end.
"We'll focus on Saturday and I'll deal with Sunday, should we win, straight after the game."
