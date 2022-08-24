The Border Mail

Albury-Wodonga Bandits hoping to make history in NBL1 East women's finals

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 24 2022 - 3:35am, first published 3:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRIZE IN SIGHT: Sarah Mellington is likely to return for the Bandits as the side looks to obtain the club's first women's championship in history as they line up in the NBL1 East finals series this weekend. Picture: MARK JESSER

The Bandits are now just several sleeps away from potentially making club history as a shot at their first women's championship lies just ahead of them.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.