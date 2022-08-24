An Albury-based documentary about survivors of suicide will make its debut at the Border Mail International Film Festival next month.
Solstice will screen at Albury's Regent Cinemas on Tuesday, September 6 at 6.30pm and Sunday, September 11, at 1.30pm.
The Sunday screening will be followed with a Q&A session with director Helen Newman, Winter Solstice co-founder Stuart Baker and special guests including Roses in the Ocean head facilitator Layne Stretton, who recently addressed the Corryong Spirit event.
The film began as the story of one family who lost their daughter to suicide but "quickly became a document bearing witness to the need for urgent and radical change in mental health support as more and more survivors of suicide added their voice", Newman said.
Survivors shared memories, precious photos, and videos shot on their phones.
"I found each person was driven by the same thing - a deep need to not have others experience the grief they live with," she added.
In June this year, more than 130 people packed into Regent Cinemas for the full-length feature screening of Solstice while a 27-minute short version of the film aired on ABC's Compass program later that month.
The film - described as "devastating and triumphant" - should be "compulsory viewing for all Australians", says renowned mental health expert Professor Patrick McGorry.
Newman admits the film would not have got off the ground without the generosity of this community.
"For two years we filmed, held fundraisers and pitched the project," she said.
"Then the Black Summer fires happened, closely followed by a global pandemic.
"Mental health was being talked about everywhere and the urgency grew for the right voices to be in the room."
Newman's vision is that Solstice "will help ignite the change so desperately needed".
