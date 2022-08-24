Albury mayor Kylie King believes her city and Wodonga are "ahead of the game" in a push for a new Border hospital thanks to its official partnership.
Cr King and Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton put pen to paper for another five years on the Two Cities One Community agreement, first established in 2017, on Wednesday.
Both reiterated a hospital remained the number one priority for the Border.
"I personally think that our two cities are probably ahead of the game because we've already done the collaboration," Cr King said.
"We've sought the feedback from our community, they've told us loud and clear what their priorities are.
"Now it's our job to just remind everyone, no matter which side of politics you're on, it's our community that is telling us what they need.
"Signing this again for another five years, really sets us up for that advocacy, in particular.
"Every opportunity mayor Poulton, myself or any other councillor has to get in front of a politician, we will always advocate for a new hospital and for better health services. It has to be a priority.
"We probably grew out of that current hospital on both sides of the border many years ago."
Cr King said another key point the councils wanted to highlight was to not underestimate population growth.
"I think in the past, when they (governments) planned for infrastructure, for example, they're basing it on population forecasts," she said.
"I think we've really shot through the roof with those numbers, so it's just reminding them, we're a growing population, we need the infrastructure to match.
"It's a very common message to whichever politicians are happy to hear us, and some of them are aware, but we know we've still got a long way to go."
Cr Poulton agreed securing funds from Victorian and NSW governments for projects on opposite sides of the border was still a long-term hurdle.
"We all pay tax, we all live here, we pay for whatever licence we might need and it's getting that message across that whilst we're a smaller part of the population of Australia, there's some efficiencies that could be found and we've been encouraging them to do that," he said.
"We've got to stand up for our communities and rally the troops that may not necessarily get along all the time in terms of two states and a federal tier of government.
"Everyone just wants a good health service and we need to be out to make that message loud and clear."
Cr Poulton said the opening of Albury Wodonga Regional Cricket Hub in Wodonga in 2020, with contributions from both councils, was the biggest success story of the Two Cities One Community agreement to date.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
