SHOW UP
The Cube Wodonga will celebrate 10 years of entertaining, informing and engaging thousands of fans this weekend. Hosted by Natasha Quinn, a free, family event will feature a circus performance, a drumming workshop, a magic show, live music, craft, giant games and cake from 10am to noon. The Cube Sessions program will return from 6pm to 9pm. Hosted by Chris Pidd, the ticketed session will include music, dance and circus performances by the Humbuckin' Pickups, PROJECTion Dance, Good Gravy and Seth Scheuner. Run in a cabaret setting, patrons will enjoy Ploughmans antipasto.
LISTEN UP
The Murray Conservatorium Orchestra playing Delibes' Coppelia Suite, Yackandandah Public Hall, Saturday, August 27, 2.30pm
Murray Conservatorium Orchestra will present a pleasant afternoon of classical music playing Delibes' Coppelia Suite. It will feature dancers from Murray Youth Performing Arts and special guest performers Violindigo. For tickets phone (02) 6041 4249.
TANGO UP
The inaugural Snowy Mountain Tango Festival will offer music, dance and connection at Corryong this weekend. The festival will also bring Melbourne band Mendoza Tango Quartet to Corryong in a concert on Saturday. The Melbourne-based outfit Mendoza Tango Quartet is made up of a fiery group of professional musicians who are passionate about Latin music.
DRIVE UP
The 10th annual Border Caravan and Camping Expo will deliver caravans, pop-tops, tents, camper trailers, motorhomes, campervans and 4x4 off road and touring accessories. Many of these products will be on display for the first time!
STOCK UP
Chiltern Antique Fair, Soldiers Memorial Hall, Saturday, August 27, 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, August 28, 10am to 4pm
More than 23 stalls will offer a mix of collectibles and antiques. Morning and afternoon tea available. Chiltern's three National Trust properties - Dows Pharmacy, Federal Standard and Lakeview House - will be open.
Bethanga Primary School Art Show, Bethanga Memorial Hall, Saturday, August 27, 10am to 4pm
Bethanga Primary School will hold its second annual art show. Local artists will exhibit their works alongside school students. All works will be for sale. There will be a silent auction, featuring accommodation packages, hampers and kitchen appliances.
