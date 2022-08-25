The Cube Wodonga will celebrate 10 years of entertaining, informing and engaging thousands of fans this weekend. Hosted by Natasha Quinn, a free, family event will feature a circus performance, a drumming workshop, a magic show, live music, craft, giant games and cake from 10am to noon. The Cube Sessions program will return from 6pm to 9pm. Hosted by Chris Pidd, the ticketed session will include music, dance and circus performances by the Humbuckin' Pickups, PROJECTion Dance, Good Gravy and Seth Scheuner. Run in a cabaret setting, patrons will enjoy Ploughmans antipasto.