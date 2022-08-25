AUSTRALIA'S biggest burnout competition promoter Supernats has stepped in to support an Albury man who wants to set up a venue for the sport in the Border region.
Last June Jeremey Crase sought support from Albury and Wodonga councils and police to back him in his quest to construct a burnout pad close to Albury or Wodonga - but not too close to bother anyone.
Mr Crase said he would never give up in his quest to find a safe venue for teenagers to stop them creating a nuisance by recklessly spinning their wheels on public roads.
Supernats event organiser Rose Olcay said if Mr Crase found a suitable place to build a burnout pad it would be positive for the community.
"We would support him 100 per cent - all Jeremey has to do is find a site that's suitable and we would help him organise events that would attract thousands of people," Ms Olcay said.
"And those people wouldn't be bothering anyone; it wouldn't be out on the streets, it would be in a controlled, safe environment.
"I can tell you, the events we hold in other regional places, Tamworth for example, attract a lot of people who boost the economy and these events are supported by everyone, from councillors to cops.
"I've been to Albury and I think it would work really well there because there are a lot of enthusiasts out that way."
Mr Crase said he had sent petitions to Albury and Wodonga mayors in a bid to get the thumbs up for his cause.
Previously Mr Crase had garnered the support of Albury councillor Daryl Betteridge who said he "100 per cent" backed Mr Crase's idea to create a safe environment for teens who love to spin their wheels.
A Wodonga Council spokesman told The Border Mail: "Petitions generally go to the full council for consideration and at this stage we have not received one."
Albury Mayor Kylie King said: "I wonder whether this idea is something that might be best explored as part of Wodonga TAFE's Motorsports Training Centre at Logic.
"It is a nearby purpose-built venue that is already set-up for a range of motorsport disciplines and training. There is certainly no harm in exploring ideas and seeking feedback from a range of stakeholders, including police."
Ms Olcay said another major car enthusiast event, the Summernats held in Canberra every January, injected millions of dollars into the capital's economy.
"The Supernats also provide an economy boost. Jeremey's not about money, he's about promoting a fun, safe sport in a legal place."
