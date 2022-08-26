YOUR SAY: Thank-you for a thoughtful gift to my mother in hospital

Recently my mother was an in-patient at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre. A woman dropped in to her room and gave her a beautiful crocheted knee rug and said it was hers to keep. Mum was so grateful and touched and asked me to thank the woman. However I don't know who she was.
I really don't think we value our wonderful volunteers enough. They are the glue that holds our society together. This woman's generosity has enriched Mum's life and she is very grateful. Thank-you so much.
I found a pet-minding business meeting the needs of people like me who are silly about their dogs. It is a good business providing a high quality, personalised service; a registered business, declaring income and paying taxes. However, we have regulations to ensure the kennel industry meets minimum standards and dodgy operators get weeded out. A good thing. These regulations however, were not designed for a micro-business, and if applied to such a service, they make it non-viable.
How does a sole operator, who has done everything else right, maintain their right to provide a service when a council decides to exercise its regulatory authority, despite a strong base of popular support for this alternative model and particular business?
It will take time for the regulations to accommodate this boutique model of 1:6 staff-to-pet ratio for in-home care, alongside the current 1:17 ratio for kennels; in the meantime such operators are vulnerable to the discretion of councils as to whether they can operate.
At the heart of this battle is a committed and responsible small business entrepreneur and her cache of loyal (four-legged) clients and their devoted owners. How does Indigo Shire justify the costs carried by all those caught up, directly and indirectly, in this David and Goliath battle with Town Hall?
Maybe if Albury Wodonga Health treated their injured, traumatised, broken nurses with some degree of compassion and respect they would not have to go down this wobbly path i.e. student nurses working in the clinical setting. I wish the student nurses and, most importantly, patients all the very best and thank you.
