The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Thank-you for a thoughtful gift to my mother in hospital

By Letters to the Editor
Updated August 26 2022 - 2:37am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A kind act at Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre has been appreciated. Picture by Mark Jesser

Gratitude for a generous gift

Recently my mother was an in-patient at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre. A woman dropped in to her room and gave her a beautiful crocheted knee rug and said it was hers to keep. Mum was so grateful and touched and asked me to thank the woman. However I don't know who she was.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.