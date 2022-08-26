YOUR SAY: Thank-you for a thoughtful gift to my mother in hospital

I found a pet-minding business meeting the needs of people like me who are silly about their dogs. It is a good business providing a high quality, personalised service; a registered business, declaring income and paying taxes. However, we have regulations to ensure the kennel industry meets minimum standards and dodgy operators get weeded out. A good thing. These regulations however, were not designed for a micro-business, and if applied to such a service, they make it non-viable.