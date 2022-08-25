POPULAR country music act The Wolfe Brothers are making tracks for Albury next week.
Brothers Tom and Nick Wolfe, who shot to fame on Australia's Got Talent (2012), will perform at The Commercial Club next Friday, September 2, as part of their Startin' Something National Tour.
Advertisement
After celebrating their 17th consecutive #1 country single release in April, The Wolfe Brothers recently launched a sassy duet featuring long-time mate Amy Sheppard.
Something Good's Gonna Happen was already one of the most popular songs on The Wolfe Brothers' live set.
This duet with Sheppard is one of three duets from the Kids On Cassette album.
IN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS:
"This is one of those songs that's always just had a good vibe about it from the day we wrote it," Nick Wolfe said.
"It's become a staple in the live set and we're excited to finally get it out on the radio waves."
The Wolfe Brothers took home two Golden Guitars at the Australian Country Music Awards at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
They were also working on their sixth studio album.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.