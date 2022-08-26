Bogo Merinos bred for adaptability, wool quality Advertising Feature

ADAPT: Bogo Merinos believe the modern merino should be fertile, structurally sound, with good early growth and doing ability and a moderate adult body size. Photo: Supplied

BOGO Merinos stud manager Mal Peake has very clear ideas about what makes the perfect merino.



He believes the modern merino should be fertile, structurally sound, with good early growth and doing ability and a moderate adult body size.

"It must produce lots of fine, long stapled, crimpy, white wool with lustre and handle," Mr Peake said.

"It has a plain supple skin with low breach wrinkle suitable for a non-mulesed environment and preferably be polled."

In February, Bogo Merinos moved its stud operation to "Springfield".



The 950-hectare property at Cootamundra has operated in the Yass district since the foundation of the stud in 1996.

The slightly milder climate at Cootamundra, coupled with the very fertile soils and productive pastures at Springfield allows Bogo Merino sheep to reach their full genetic potential.

Bogo Merinos are bred to be adaptable and suitable to a wide range of environments across the Australian landscapes.

They've also gained accreditation thanks to their high standards of ethical production.

"Especially in the areas of animal welfare and landscape management, we have been able to gain accreditation with the Responsible Wool Standards certification program," Mr Peake said.

"RWS enables us to attract market premiums when selling wool directly or through the auction system as the standards are uniformly recognised and sort-after by consumers."

Bogo Merinos' upcoming ram sale will take place at the newly acquired Springfield for the first time on Monday, September 26.



A pre-sale inspection day will be held at Springfield on Friday September 16, where all sale rams will be penned.

Due to increasing demand over the last number of years, this year the stud will be putting up 250 rams.



More than 200 rams will be available for private sale.

Bogo Merinos has a no obligation "open-door policy" to prospective clients and interested parties.

