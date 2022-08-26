More choice, more on offer Advertising Feature

SOUND: The Hicks Beef breeding program looks for the basics: fertility, calving ease, growth, carcase and soundness. Photo: Supplied

Together with the composite lamb industry, the composite beef cattle industry is gaining force.



The Hicks family have shown that using different breeds to optimise fertility, calving ease, growth and carcase works, as shown by their success at the steer feedlot trials over the past 12 years.

With preparations well underway for their spring sale, Hicks Beef is looking forward to showing off progeny from top sires.

This year's Hicks Beef Spring sale bulls are sired by some world-class bulls which have risen to the top of the world-wide, multi breed IGS performance figures, which evaluates over 20,000,000 cattle.



"When animals rise to the top of this large data bank, you know you have the goods," a Hicks Beef spokesperson said.



The Hicks Beef breeding program looks for multi-trait animals which stick to the basics of beef production.



That includes fertility, calving ease, growth, carcase and soundness.



"These are the traits that determine the profitability of Hicks Beef clients".

Profit of the multi-breed IGS figures is assessed by an All Purpose Index.



This index calculates the profit of joining to an Angus herd of cows and heifers, selling off all the steers and retaining the heifers for future breeding.



All the Hicks Beef sale bulls average in the top five per cent of the API index.



It's an achievement which clearly shows their dedication to measuring balanced economic traits.



"This has been achieved by the genomic testing of every animal over the past four years to increase the accuracy of genetic figures, and the measuring of over 18 economic traits on every animal."

RED ANGUS



The 20 Hicks Red Angus sale bulls are sired by Hicks Marble Bar N30, WFL Profitmaker, Hicks Premier N18 and Hicks Emperor P138.

"N30 has proven to be an outstanding sire."



He has high accuracy figures on both Breedplan and IGS (International Genetic Solutions).

