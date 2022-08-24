As Hannah Dwyer looks to enter her first finals series with Tallangatta, the former Ovens and Murray netballer has taken her game up another notch this season.
Dwyer was named joint runner-up in the league's A-grade vote count on Monday night alongside Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Georgie Attree, with the pair just one point behind winner Beck O'Connell.
After finishing fifth the year before, the 2021 club best and fairest winner said she didn't see it coming.
"When I was invited I was pretty shocked and I was just hoping to do better than last year," she said.
"They (O'Connell and Attree) are both so talented.
"I'm very glad that I don't get matched-up against them on the court because I would hate to be one of the people that's playing on them. They're both just so good.
"But the talent doesn't stop there, there's lots of other people that didn't poll that highly that are still so impressive.
"It was cool to go so well when there's so many players that are so deserving."
Dwyer has shot at just under 80 per cent accuracy this season and has formed a new partnership in goals with Liona Edwards.
"Obviously I miss Tess Grimmond (her cousin) from last year, but I have the pick of the bunch with who I can sub in," Dwyer said.
"If I was going to play with anyone it would be Liona, she's such a great player.
"She played A-grade at Wodonga when I was coming up through the ranks, so she's always been someone that I've looked up to, along with Anna and the other girls that played there too."
After finishing the season in third spot, the Hoppers will line-up against the Blues in the first final on Saturday.
Tallangatta remains the only team to outrun minor premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek this season.
Dwyer admitted excitement levels are high following the abrupt end to last season's finals campaign.
"There's not much in it, particularly between us, Mitta and Kiewa," Dwyer said.
"I think we'll just stick to what we've been doing and we'll see if it pays off on the day.
"For some, like me, it's the first time playing finals in a senior grade, where as others have. It will be a mixed bag."
With no designated coach this season, the Hoppers have relied on a core leadership team, with the likes of Erika O'Connell and Anna Avery leading the way.
"It's good to get lots of different opinions and they all consult each other at the end of the quarters," Dwyer said.
"Our coaches do a great job and it's a great club to play at.
"It's really good to put in the hard work and get the reward for it, in terms of the whole team and myself as well.
"To actually make finals and know they're going to go ahead is exciting stuff."
