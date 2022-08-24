Lavington coach Adam Schneider has likened the classy Jake O'Brien to a former St Kilda team-mate.
O'Brien is one of three Panthers to just re-sign with the Ovens and Murray Football League club for an extra two years after joining this season from Gisborne.
He joins Sam Hopper and Jack Kirley, who have also committed until the end of 2024.
"Jake seems like he's got an extra second than most other players when he has the ball in hand," Schneider praised.
"He reminds me of a Nick Dal Santo from St Kilda with ball in hand, his skill level's one of the best in the competition."
Midfielder Dal Santo played 260 games for the Saints and finished his career with 62 matches at North Melbourne.
No player appears to have more time than O'Brien and when powerhouse Wangaratta was smashing the Panthers in the first half on Saturday, he was the one player who could match the Pies' stars.
"Sam's also been amazing this year and he's got better as the year's gone on."
