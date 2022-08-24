Wangaratta coach Ben Reid has opened up about one of the game's bugbears with traditionalists - kicking around the corner.
The 2010 Collingwood premiership player had identical shots in the first and third quarters against Lavington, around 30m out on a 45 degree angle in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
He elected to kick around the corner, missing the first, but nailing the second.
Many ex-players, from all levels, are flabbergasted why players don't use a drop punt.
"You practice it so much when I was down there (in the AFL) and I feel comfortable doing it, generally I hit them pretty well."
