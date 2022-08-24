The nation's biggest hop grower has bought a massive industrial site in Myrtleford to launch a pellet plant next year in a move expected to provide new jobs for the North East.
Alpine Shire mayor Sarah Nicholas said Hop Products Australia buying the former Tobacco Cooperative of Victoria property would be a boon for the North East.
Advertisement
"There will be jobs - we don't know exactly how many yet - but there will definitely be new jobs," Ms Nicholas said.
Ms Nicholas said the acquisition, announced on Tuesday, ended years of speculation over what was going to happen to the site.
"The lot has been vacant for a long time now - the tobacco industry in the area ceased in the early 2000s," Ms Nicholas said.
"It's now finally known what's going to happen and it's a fantastic thing, a great thing for Myrtleford and for the Alpine Shire."
IN OTHER NEWS:
HPA's managing director Tim Lord said: "We've had our eye on this property for quite some time. Fortunately, the timing was right when it was offered for sale."
Mr Lord said it was an expansion of the company's Victorian operation.
"It simply wouldn't have been possible without the support of our brewing customers and the local community," he said.
The property which contains four separate buildings totals more than 22,000 square metres.
The $20 million project will include the purchase of brand-new pelleting and packaging equipment that effectively doubles HPA's current processing capacity - a necessary requirement following their $50 million investment in acreage expansion over the past eight years.
An HPA spokeswoman said the additional capacity will allow HPA to process their increasing volume to produce hop pellets so their brewing customers can make consistently high-quality beers.
The new facility will support the centralisation of pelleting and packaging hops from HPA's Victorian and Tasmanian growing regions which will total 900 hectares or an estimated 2400 metric tonnes by 2024.
It will handle every hop bale pressed from crop 2024 onwards, producing more than 50 tonnes of pellets per day.
Ms Nicholas said there would be many benefits for the shire and for the region.
"We already have the largest hop farm in the southern hemisphere at Myrtleford and Buffalo Valley and it makes perfect sense to value-add close to the crop," she said.
"There are also plenty of micro-breweries in the North East to take advantage of this huge crop."
Advertisement
HPA's head office will remain in Hobart, Tasmania.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.