The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Howlong residents heartbroken after attack of their dog, but are thankful for the support of the community

SE
By Sophie Else
August 25 2022 - 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEARTBROKEN: Ray and Goldie Reid want dog owners to be responsible when it comes to the safety of others. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A pair of American bulldogs who killed a beloved family dog and also injured its owner in Howlong on Sunday will be put down.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.