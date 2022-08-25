A pair of American bulldogs who killed a beloved family dog and also injured its owner in Howlong on Sunday will be put down.
A Federation Council ranger attended the scene and removed the dogs, whose owner would not make any comment about the attack.
A spokesperson said council staff "have been working cooperatively" with the bulldogs' owners and could confirm the dogs "have been voluntarily surrendered to council to be euthanised".
Mr Reid and his wife, Goldie, said the support from the community had been wonderful, although both were heartbroken by their loss.
Mr Reid's injuries to his leg means he will wear a moon boot for the next six months.
They said they hoped their experience would remind people about the importance of securing their pets.
