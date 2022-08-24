Wangaratta Rovers' stand-in coach Sam Murray has surprised by declaring defence is the key to Brodie Filo's game in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The 2018 Morris medallist is the league's most magical player, boasting skills that plenty can only dream about.
Filo has played superbly in the past two wins, racking up 27 touches against Corowa-Rutherglen and 25 against North Albury.
Murray was stepping in for the absent Daryn Cresswell against the Hoppers last Saturday, before taking on the role for the next two years.
"Brodie's a superstar, he just needs to continue where he's at, everyone knows what he can do when he gets the footy," Murray revealed.
"We just want Brodie to continue defending and prioritising that side of his game, when he does that, he's a great contributor to our side."
Murray was also delighted with two recruits.
"Lukas Webb went back for us on half-back and was super, while Mackenzie Bristow played his best game of the year, which was really good for us."
