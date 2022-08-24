The Pleasant Hills Community Association is looking forward to next month's football and netball finals and the Henty Machinery Field Days to help recoup a nearly $20,000 deficit from last financial year.
The Association, which supports the community and runs the Pleasant Hills Hotel, revealed it had a $19,000 loss at its recent annual general meeting.
President Peter Sharp said the cancellation of the Henty Field Days and Hume League competition being called off before finals last year saw the Association miss out on significant income.
"For the last financial year we posted a loss of $19,000 dollars, so we're desperately looking for some good times, we're looking for people to come," he said.
"We have very good weekends usually and no football and no Field Days last year was a disaster."
Mr Sharp said the Association lost income from people hiring out the hotel's rooms during the Field Days, but that only equated to about 10 per cent of the total loss.
"It's the passing trade, like the people from Urana or out west of Pleasant Hills who go to the Field Days and stop at the pub on the way home," he said.
"We gain quite a lot in extra bar trade as well and then more meals.
"That's the only week of the year we're open every day, because normally we only open Friday and Saturday."
Mr Sharp said the Association had also "very badly" missed the end of the football and netball season.
"Last year really killed us with no football finals," he said.
"Because Osborne are usually always in the finals and the people are pretty good, going home to Wagga, they come back to the pub and then keep going."
Mr Sharp said the Hotel played an important role in the isolated Pleasant Hills community.
"The farmers work on the own all week...you need somewhere to go and see some other people and talk about something else than farming," he said.
"It's (the pub) is a great meeting place, it's probably very good for everyone's mental health.
"It just brings the community together once or twice a week to think about other things ... it just keeps your community together and keeps it functioning."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
