Pleasant Hills keen for more pub trade from Field Days and finals

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
August 24 2022 - 5:45pm
DOG DAYS OVER SOON: Pleasant Hills Community Association president Peter Sharp with Tango. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

The Pleasant Hills Community Association is looking forward to next month's football and netball finals and the Henty Machinery Field Days to help recoup a nearly $20,000 deficit from last financial year.

Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

