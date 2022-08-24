Myrtleford Memorial Hall will receive $150,000 in Victorian government funding to complete upgrades and renovations works.
The 97-year-old hall, which is also earmarked for relocation of the Myrtleford Visitor Centre, is one of eight regional creative arts spaces to share in a $1 million funding stream.
Advertisement
The Creative Neighbourhood Infrastructure Support Program is part of the state's $288 million Creative State 2025 strategy.
Speaking from the unsealed, recently refurbished floors of the Myrtleford Memorial Hall today, Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos said the $150,000 would help bring the hall up to building and physical accessibility standards.
It would also upgrade the auditorium and its digital infrastructure.
"We're transforming underutilised buildings across the state into vibrant creative hubs," Mr Dimopoulous said.
"The Myrtleford Memorial Hall is a perfect size for more intimate performances.
"Creative industries employ 300,000 people pre-pandemic. They are bigger in the Victorian economy than mining is. This is where the talent is in Victoria."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Alpine Shire councillor Ron Janas said modernising and re-opening the building for the community was overdue, with the building presently falling short of both the council's Climate Action Plan and its redeveloped Access and Inclusion Plan.
"It is an area we have not put enough emphasis on as part of our tourism build for our communities, so this is a great opportunity," said Cr Janas.
Though the Creative Neighbourhood Infrastructure Support Program funding is immediately available, Alpine Council stated user group consultations on draft plans were required before public exhibition.
Artist Terry Lockwood, who was playing guitar at the entrance to Myrtleford Memorial Hall ahead of the announcement, said the community had been calling for "a fair while" for the hall to be reopened, as a venue of its size is not available elsewhere in the area.
"Since it became not used, people said, immediately, "What are we going to do about this?'," he said.
"There are lots of other venues around Victoria, but I don't know that I've seen too many of this particular period. I am looking forward to seeing how it looks."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.