The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Jack Di Mizio wins Kiewa-Sandy Creek's best and fairest for a second time

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 24 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REFRESHED: Jack Di Mizio says a few planned breaks during the season was the key to winning a second best and fairest with the Hawks. Picture: MARK JESSER

Jack Di Mizio has enhanced his already glowing reputation after taking out Kiewa-Sandy Creek's best and fairest for a second time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.