Jack Di Mizio has enhanced his already glowing reputation after taking out Kiewa-Sandy Creek's best and fairest for a second time.
Di Mizio previously won the Hawks highest individual honour in 2018 and also at Wodonga Raiders in 2013.
He joins some of the league heavyweight's biggest names including Pat Murphy, Alan Rogers, Vin O'Neill, Ray Smedley, Robert Barber, Jye Shields and Jason Bartel to win more than one best and fairest at the Hawks.
The 32-year-old beat Hawks' ball magnet Josh Hicks for the honour despite only playing 13 of 18 matches.
"It was a bit of a surprise to win to be honest," Di Mizio said.
"I thought Josh had a super consistent year and racked up 30 to 40 possessions most weeks and finished in the top-five in the Barton medal.
"But I was happy with my season and had a few planned breaks during the year which helped me freshen-up and manage the body.
"I took a bit of a different approach to my footy this year and listened to my body and it's paid dividends so far."
The Hawks clash with a red-hot Beechworth in the qualifying final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
The Bushrangers have emerged as a genuine flag threat after claiming the prized scalps of both the Hawks and Chiltern in their most recent encounters.
Di Mizio said the Hawks were looking forward to playing on the pristine surface at Sandy Creek where they boast an impressive record.
"It's shaping as a massive game and we are just chomping at the bit because there is nothing we love more than playing at Sandy Creek," he said.
"I don't think it's any secret that we seem to play our best football on the ground."
The Bushrangers handed the Hawks a lesson in wet weather football in round 16 after they won by 47-points in arguably their best win of the season so far.
Di Mizio said the Hawks had quickly moved on after the match was played in atrocious conditions with the ground a quagmire.
"There wasn't much to take out of that game for us really and their ability to win the contested ball in conditions like that has been well documented," he said.
"When the ball is only moving 20m at a time, it becomes a game of contests which suits them.
"Yes, they were by far the better team on the day.
"I think any side would be nervous facing Beechworth in a wet final.
"A dry deck at Sandy Creek is a different story and suits our style which relies on quick ball movement and a running brand of football.
"We like to move the ball well and history says we have a pretty handy record at Sandy Creek."
