Wodonga's COVID-19 vaccination hub will close on Friday and be replaced by an outreach service.
The state-run operation started in March 2021 but appointment numbers have gradually declined which prompted a change to the model.
Ovens Murray Public Health Unit operational director Jody Bellette said the changes were in line with community demand across the catchment, which includes Alpine, Indigo, Towong, Wangaratta and Wodonga local government areas.
"Providing an outreach service is something we have done for many months and moving to a service delivery model that makes vaccine even more accessible and equitable across the catchment will be great for those people in our community who require a vaccination," she said.
"There are some areas of our catchment that have very high flu and COVID-19 vaccination rates, while there are some isolated pockets which are lower, so we can adjust our service delivery in line with this.
"In our larger communities, there are vaccinations available more readily through pharmacies and GPs but it can be difficult for people in outlying areas to access an appointment."
More than 172,000 people have received COVID-19 vaccinations through the public health unit, including 103,000 through the Wodonga hub and nearly 9000 through outreach. More than 75 per cent of people in the catchment have received more than two doses.
Ms Bellette said that COVID-19 case numbers had been decreasing over recent weeks, however it was important people continued to remain vigilant.
"Washing hands frequently and well, staying at home if you are sick, social distancing and wearing masks remain really important to avoid the respiratory illnesses which continue to affect people in our community," she said.
"In your workplace, ensure you have good ventilation and have your meetings outdoors where possible.
"If you are due for any COVID-19 vaccination dose or flu vaccination, we would encourage you to come forward as this will help protect you from serious illness if you do contract either virus."
Upcoming outreach clinic dates are as follows:
Wednesday, August 31, Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29, 10am to 2.30pm, Mirambeena Community Centre, 19 Martha Mews, Lavington.
Wednesday, August 31, Thursday, September 1 and Friday, September 2, 10.30am to 2pm, Bright Community Centre, 1 Railway Terrace.
Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30, Monday, September 12 and Tuesday, September 13, 10am to 2.30pm, Beechworth Memorial Hall, 101 Ford St.
Thursday, September 8, from 10.30am to 2.30pm and Friday, September 9, from 11.30am to 4pm, Nissen Hut, Gateway Health, 45 Mackay St, Wangaratta.
No bookings are required for outreach clinics.
Flu vaccinations are available for those aged over five and eligible under the national immunisation program schedule.
