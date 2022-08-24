The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Closure of Wodonga vaccination hub confirmed by Ovens Murray Public Health Unit, outreach to continue

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
August 24 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGE UP: Ovens Murray Public Health Unit operational director Jody Bellette confirmed the Wodonga vaccination hub will close on Friday. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Wodonga's COVID-19 vaccination hub will close on Friday and be replaced by an outreach service.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.