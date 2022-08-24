A young Leneva man was escorted out of court and straight into the cells on Wednesday after being handed a 16-month jail term for two episodes of "very serious" violence.
Chevy Chambers twice attacked strangers with assaults that a magistrate said could result in nothing else but full-time jail.
In the first incident, for which he previously received a community corrections order, Chambers repeatedly attacked a man cowering on the ground.
Moments later, Albury Local Court heard, he grabbed the victim by the jumper and began to "simulate sex" with the man, magistrate Sally McLaughlin outlined on sentencing Chambers.
But while on his 12-month order for that offending, committed on July 19, 2020, Chambers punched a man at least 15 times before returning to dance with a group of friends at Beer Deluxe early last Christmas morning.
Ms McLaughlin said she noted how Chambers, at 20, "remained a very young man".
"It is concerning, sir, that I am not able to find genuine remorse (from you) in relation to the commission of these offences," she said.
"The seriousness of these matters require imprisonment."
Ms McLaughlin said for the reasons of punishment, personal deterrence and deterring "others from committing matters of violence in the community", the sentence had to be full-time custody.
Chambers was jailed for 14 months for the affray charge related to the Beer Deluxe incident.
He was also re-sentenced on the other charges for which he had been on the order - nine months for affray and three months for assault.
His aggregate term of 16 months' jail came with a non-parole period of nine months, making Chambers eligible for release on May 23, 2023.
But a couple of hours after being led to the cells by NSW Corrective Services officers, Chambers was granted appeals bail.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley informed the court that he had lodged a severity appeal to the District Court for Chambers.
