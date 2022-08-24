Lauren Jackson, Australia's greatest basketballer, is making a WNBL comeback this year.
Advertisement
But for the first time in more than 20 years, Jackson will be playing against the Canberra Capitals after signing a deal with the Southside Flyers.
The Flyers unveiled Jackson as their marquee recruit yesterday morning, adding another chapter to her comeback tale as she prepares to reignite her international career.
The Capitals had reached out to Jackson to gauge her interest about returning to the city six years after injuries forced her to retire early and crippled her WNBL ambitions.
Jackson's only WNBL experience is in Canberra, helping the AIS win a historic title in 1998-99 and then carving a glittering career with the Capitals.
It ended on a sour note, however, when knee problems ruined her playing options and forced the parties to split before the end of her contract during the 2015-16 season.
Jackson's game time was limited in the back end of her career because of injuries.
The injuries were so bad she was forced to retire before the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, but time away from the court has given the superstar a chance to play the game she loves again.
She started her comeback with Albury in the NBL1 this year and impressed enough to earn a World Cup call up to join the Australian Opals.
The Capitals were one of several teams to reach out to Jackson to offer her a WNBL opportunity, but she has chosen to play in Melbourne instead of where she has spent the bulk of her basketball career.
"Obviously I am looking forward to once again playing for the Opals and am now can look beyond September and am excited to be part of the Flyers team," Jackson told News Corp.
"I am looking forward to working with the players to help them with their games and of course make us a better team."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Jackson was a fan favourite in Canberra for her entire career, drawing massive crowds and using the city as a base between stints overseas in the United States, Europe and Asia.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.