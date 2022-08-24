The Border Mail

Lauren Jackson to return for the WNBL - for Southside Flyers

By Chris Dutton
Updated August 24 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Jackson has been in sensational form for the Bandits and will look to round out the season in the weekend's finals before the World Cup and WNBL.

Lauren Jackson, Australia's greatest basketballer, is making a WNBL comeback this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.