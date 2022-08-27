The Australian Rail Track Corporation is a federal agency and therefore accountable to the Australian people and our federal government.
Our new prime minister has spoken about truth, honesty, transparency and common sense. Our new treasurer has spoken about passing the buck, rorts and waste (of taxpayers' money).
On behalf of the 368 people who have signed our online petition (change.org, Wangaratta Rail Action Group) against the building/construction of a pedestrian subway tunnel at the Wangaratta railway precinct, the Wangaratta Rail Action Group are calling for a judicial investigation either by the Australian Federal Police or the new federal integrity commission.
We seek an urgent on-site meeting with the new federal Infrastructure Minister, the Honourable Catherine King, to hear and see firsthand our concerns and put to her our less expensive alternatives.
IN OTHER NEWS:
So our astute political leaders are asked to consider immigrating 1000s of low skilled workers to fill vacancies, due to labour shortages, yet we have approximately 450,000 on the dole, most who won't work. I must be missing something here!
Timor Leste president Joseph Ramos Horta has said that the door is open for discussions with China over the creation of a gas pipeline from the Timor Sea to their southern coast. And why shouldn't they, after the abysmal treatment they have received from Australia.
The Howard government bugged their negotiation team leading to an "agreement" that saw Australia win an embarrassingly unfair share of the gas resources. Woodside Energy rewarded our former foreign minister Alexander Downer with a plumb post politics job and John Howard has never had to face the music.
Years later Australia is trying to be the friend of Pacific nations, but they have seen from the actions of previous governments just how venal our politics can be.
If Australia wants to show good faith with Pacific nations, we need to come up with a more just distribution of Timor Sea oil so that one of the poorest countries in the world gets decent access to what should really be theirs. Then, at least, there would be less of a reason for Timor Leste to need Chinese assistance with a gas pipeline.
