Police have urged victims of domestic violence to reach out as a man received a hefty jail term on Wednesday for horrific assaults.
Shaun Thomas Harris will remain in jail until at least December 2024 following his arrest at his North Albury unit earlier this month.
The 24-year-old smashed the victim over her head with a glass jar and smashed her head into an oven at the Koonwarra Street unit on August 3.
He had broken her hand in a previous incident, choked her to the point she nearly passed out, threatened to kill her and himself, and hit her over the head with objects.
Harris showed no remorse for his partner or unborn child after his arrest a short time after the woman escaped their home.
He admitted to multiple counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and other offences, and was jailed for a minimum of two years and four months on Wednesday.
He must serve a maximum term of three years and eight months, with a five year protection order in place for the victim.
The young mother had initially been reluctant to speak to police amid fear of reprisals from Harris.
She eventually detailed his disturbing offending to investigators.
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg praised the woman's bravery.
"We want people who are out there experiencing this to come forward," he said.
"We want them to be brave and get the help they deserve and need."
Police have been able to provide assistance to the young mother following the incident.
"There's not only support available from police, there are other agencies that do a fantastic job in supporting victims and families who have been subjected to domestic violence," Detective Chief Inspector Stoltenberg said.
The victim was relieved by the jail term handed down by magistrate Sally McLaughlin in Albury Local Court.
The court had been told earlier this month that Harris had stomped on her and kneed her while pregnant, causing amniotic fluid to leak.
The woman had also been assaulted during her previous pregnancy and after the child's birth.
She told police Harris regularly assaulted her begining in April last year, initially by slapping her, then kicking her, and eventually by smashing her head into brick walls and choking her.
He would overpower her, render her unable to breathe and left her covered in bruises.
His partner escaped to a woman's service in Albury on the day of the last assault after making an excuse to leave their home.
Albury police can be contacted on (02) 6023 9299.
