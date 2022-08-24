Grog, mental illness at heart of phone 'I'll kill ya' threats to neighbour

An Albury man's alcohol addiction clearly was the cause of frightening messages he left for a neighbour that included threats to kill, a court has heard.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said, after submissions by defence lawyer Mark Cronin, that it was acknowledged the man had complex mental health and physical issues.
But at the heart of his offending was alcohol.
It was while he was so intoxicated, Ms McLaughlin put to Mr Cronin, that Craig Philip Wilcox did what he did.
The court was told that Wilcox, 60, and the victim, 63, had been neighbours for 11 years.
It was on May 13 at 11.47am that the victim received a voicemail message from Wilcox's mobile phone number.
Wilcox could he heard saying: "I don't want to kill you, why the f--- have you threatened me again c---?"
He then told the man he would "do the best I can. I don't want to kill ya, but I'll do the best I f---ing can to stop you threatening me, c---."
The victim provided the recordings to Albury police, telling them he believed Wilcox was under the influence of alcohol "or an unknown substance"
That was because of his "slurred words and nonsensical yelling on the phone".
Mr Cronin said Wilcox's physical deterioration meant he could no longer walk, which was why he appeared before Albury Local Court on Wednesday in a wheelchair.
He said Wilcox had suffered from mental health issues and alcohol addiction for many years.
Police told Ms McLaughlin that the victim was "not sure why" Wilcox contacted him "or why he was threatening to kill him" as there had not been any recent conflict between them.
He had not heard from Wilcox since another incident in November.
Wilcox called and left a further five voicemail messages on the victim's phone on the afternoon of May 15.
"In (one) message the accused spoke about the victim's two (kelpie) dogs coming onto the property and killing his chickens."
Again, the victim, who lived about 50 metres away across the road, thought Wilcox sounded like he was "well-affected" by alcohol.
In fear of what Wilcox might do, the victim's partner moved out of their house.
Wilcox pleaded guilty and was convicted and placed on a 12-month community corrections order for intimidation
He was fined $1000 for contravention of an apprehended violence order.
