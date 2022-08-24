Man on trial, accused of online underage sex acts from Wodonga home

A man is standing trial on allegations he performed sex acts with a teenager online from his parents' Wodonga home.
The County Court on Wednesday heard James Noonan, 29, had pleaded not guilty to charges related to allegations between about December 2012 and March 2014.
Prosecutor Simone Tatas outlined the prosecution case, being that the then 19-year-old allegedly commenced a relationship with a girl, 13, in Canada through Minecraft.
The relationship allegedly became more sexual and continued for about 15 months.
Defence lawyer Alan Marshall said there was no dispute that there was a friendship or relationship between the pair involving Skype, Minecraft, Steam, and other platforms, but denied his client engaged in sexual activity.
Ms Tatas said the prosecution case was that Noonan had masturbated with the complainant on a video call, would ask her to remove her shirt and bra, and spoke with her about sex acts.
He allegedly said the girl was "worth breaking the law for" and asked her to type into Skype chats that she was at least 16.
The court heard the complainant, who identified as female at the time but was now non-binary, made an online report to Australian police in 2019 and Canadian police the same year.
Noonan was arrested on June 25, 2019, with multiple items seized before being questioned by Wodonga officers.
He allegedly admitted a relationship but said he couldn't remember the complainant's age.
Mr Marshall said it was a case of mistaken identity.
"It wasn't Mr Noonan," he said.
The 13 jurors were told they would hear the complainant's pre-recorded evidence on Thursday.
