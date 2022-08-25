Child 'sex abuse' case goes before court, representations made by defence team

A former Wodonga man extradited from Tasmania over allegations of child sex abuse has been ordered to appear for his next court date.
That followed the mention of his matter this week before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
The court was told that the matter might well be resolved by then.
The case was adjourned for a further mention on September 6.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Shannon Matchett indicated to Ms McLaughlin that further time was required for his office to consider representations made by defence lawyers for the accused man.
The man, 29, was extradited from Tasmania in April in relation to alleged crimes involving a young girl in Albury.
The man, who cannot be named in order to avoid identifying the victim, was taken into custody at Risdon, near Hobart.
He is facing a single charge of aggravated sexual intercourse with a person aged over 10 and under 14.
The offending - involving a girl known to the man - allegedly occurred in December 2015, and the investigation was launched in 2016 after the report was made to police.
He was arrested, on a warrant obtained by detectives attached to the Murray Child Abuse Unit, outside the Risdon jail.
