ROUND SIX
KSC 11.14 (80) def Beechworth 6.5 (41)
Advertisement
The Bushies were able to match the Hawks for the first-half before the league powerhouse booted seven goals to two in the second-half. Connor Newnham injures his knee.
ROUND 16
Beechworth 9.7 (61) def KSC 1.8 (14)
The Bushies hand the Hawks a lesson in wet weather football with Kayde Surrey, Brent Ryan and Ed Cartledge thriving in the heavy conditions.
Q: Who starts favourites out of KSC and Beechworth on Saturday?
A: Maybe Beechworth? The Bushrangers are on a nine-match winning streak and it's impossible to knock winning form with Ed Cartledge, Cam Fendyk and Kayde Surrey all in scintillating form.
Q: How big is the contested ball?
A: Midfield muscle is Beechworth's one-wood and the secret to its rapid rise up the ladder. The Bushies will want as many stoppages as possible while the Hawks will rely on their dash and panache.
Q: Who gets the match-up on Jai 'In The Sky' Middleton?
A: Middleton could have a September to remember. The 200cm giant has booted 28 goals in six matches and whoever gets the match-up may need to pack some rosary beads and pray for the best. Expect Nic Carney to get first crack.
Q: Who gets the match-up on Hawks match-winner Connor Newnham?
A: Kayde Surrey is the man for the job. Expect Surrey to use his athleticism in contested situations and then try to run off Newnham and expose the big Hawk who is lacking match-fitness.
Q: Is it a concern that the Bushrangers haven't played finals since 2010?
A: While the Hawks will boast more recent finals experience, the Bushrangers will be hungry and will want to make the most of their first visit to Sandy Creek in more than a decade.
ALSO IN SPORT
Mouth-watering contest between the perennial powerhouse of the competition and the success starved Bushies who may need to google Sandy Creek since they haven't been there since 2010. The expected fast deck may tip the scales slightly in the favour of the Hawks.
Advertisement
Verdict: Hawks by three points
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.