Myrtleford has been dealt a blow at the tribunal and will be without Ryan Crisp for this weekend's must-win clash against Corowa-Rutherglen.
Crisp was handed a two week ban after being found guilty of intentionally striking by the Ovens and Murray independent tribunal on Wednesday night.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Saints defender was reported for striking Wodonga Raiders' Brendan Kantill by boundary umpire Nelson Butterfield during the third quarter of last weekend's match at McNamara Reserve.
He requested that the case be heard by the tribunal.
The Saints must still defeat Corowa-Rutherglen at John Foord Oval on Saturday to book a berth in the elimination final.
Otherwise sixth-place Lavington can pounce on a finals spot if they beat Wodonga Raiders as expected.
The Saints suffered an upset loss to Wodonga two rounds ago that has suddenly threatened to derail their finals aspirations.
Crisp will also miss the elimination final at Albury Sportsground next weekend if the Saints prevail over the Roos.
