Myrtleford defender Ryan Crisp rubbed out for two weeks for intentionally striking

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated August 24 2022 - 11:02am, first published 10:28am
GUILTY: Ryan Crisp will miss the next two weeks after being found guilty of striking.

Myrtleford has been dealt a blow at the tribunal and will be without Ryan Crisp for this weekend's must-win clash against Corowa-Rutherglen.

