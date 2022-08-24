The family and friends of Wagga CSU student Georgia McDonald have been left in shock and disbelief after she was tragically killed in a crash in Victoria last week.
Last Friday night, Georgia was driving home from Wagga to Ferntree Gully for the university break, to be with her mum Rachel Maclurkin and her partner Tom van Staveren.
The 30-year-old was just 45 minutes from home when tragedy struck and she was involved in a fatal crash near Glenburn.
The shock death was made even more tragic by the fact she was about to go on a birthday trip to Bali with her partner where he had planned to propose.
A GoFundMe campaign set up to cover funeral costs has already doubled its target of $15,000, and Mr van Staveren said he's overwhelmed by all the support from family and friends.
"Even the people Georgia has only met once, they are all opening their hearts to the family and friends at the moment," he said.
"It's unbelievable. Georgia touched so many people, she was so special.
"She loved everyone and her love didn't discriminate."
The couple first met three years ago after they matched together on Tinder "by chance".
"We both knew there was something so special [from the start]," Mr van Staveren said.
"For the first date she was late and I thought she stood me up.
"She rang me and she was running late.
"That is classic Georgia, because she would try to do so much each day."
From that first date they hit it off and Mr van Staveren said despite COVID, the past three years have been the "best years of my life".
Georgia was just six weeks away from graduating as an oral health therapist and had a dream job lined up.
"She just wanted to get her studies done and go and help people," Mr van Staveren said.
Mr van Staveren said she also showed that deep love for her mother, who raised Georgia under "incredible circumstances" as a working single mother.
"Her mum is still working at the age of 70, with two mortgages and we have to look after her, because that is what Georgia would have wanted," he said.
"Georgia wanted to retire her mum and give back, because she gave her everything."
"When Georgia was in her 20s, she worked two jobs to support her mother so she could take her mum on a holiday to Fiji," Mr van Staveren said.
"She would go on a holiday to give back to her mum and show she loved and appreciated her.
"Not many people could say they do that for their parents." As he comes to terms with her sudden departure from this life, Mr van Staveren said it is a reminder to appreciate loved ones before it is too late.
"Everyone says they love each other at funerals, but in everyday life they just say 'see you mate'," he said.
"People need to remind each other they love each other, because life is so precious and you just never know how much time you have left."
Georgia's close friend Tallula Galea also reflected on what a great friend she was.
"She taught me a lot about how to be a kind, loving person," Tallula said.
"She always had time [for people] and she was so compassionate."
The pair met at university and were housemates as they completed their studies at CSU.
Tallula also reflected on her hilarious sense of humour.
"Georgia was really funny and was just a fun-loving, positive and kind-hearted person."
Those wishing to donate to support Georgia's family can do so by heading to: https://www.gofundme.com/en-gb and searching for "Georgia's memorial x".
