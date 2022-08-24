The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wagga CSU student Georgia McDonald remembered after life cut short in tragic car crash

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 25 2022 - 12:34am, first published August 24 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAGIC DEATH: Charles Sturt University student Georgia McDonald, 30, was killed in a car crash in regional Victoria last week. Picture: Contributed

The family and friends of Wagga CSU student Georgia McDonald have been left in shock and disbelief after she was tragically killed in a crash in Victoria last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.