Man tells Wodonga court he's had COVID-19 four times, warrant issued

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who claims to have caught Covid four times.
Ricky Lappin provided a "blurry" image of a RAT test to the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
His lawyer said it wasn't the type of test they'd ever seen before and said Lappin must be "very unlucky".
"That could be anybody's," magistrate Ian Watkins said after viewing an image.
Police noted Lappin was on bail and sought an arrest warrant.
Mr Watkins declined to accept the evidence of the positive result and agreed an arrest warrant should be issued.
