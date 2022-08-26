Capitalise on hay demand Advertising Feature

FLEET: Feuerherdt Baling have added a new high-capacity New Holland round baler to the fleet, and are now running all Loop Master New Holland large square balers amongst their other machines. Photos: Supplied

What started as a slow year moving hay appears to have completely turned around into a hay shortage.



The cold and wet season with a lack of sunshine has brought about a high demand for all fodder.



Stephen Feuerherdt from Feuerherdt Baling said baled straw and header tailings are an affordable commodity to supplement stock being fed on grazing crops, as it keeps them warm and gives them fill to reduce scouring.



"The opportunity to bale straw after harvest provides an easily available by-product to use as a gut filler and in mixes with other grain," he said.



"In the recent months we have sold a great amount of straw and hay both locally and further north with the demand also achieving increased prices".



Reserves of good quality hay have also been affected by the floods and the significant mouse issues last year.

With grain prices remaining high, it is expected that short supplies of good quality hay should see the its value continue to rise with demand.

Stephen believes these wet years provide a valuable opportunity to increase hay reserves while the feed is available.



Silage can be stored for years when made correctly, and there is a variety of options to get feed reserves like modules, individual and tube wrapping, and underground pits.



"The ability to capitalise on good years provides farmers with resilience for the future," he said.

RESERVES: Baled straw and header tailings are an affordable commodity to supplement stock being fed on grazing crops.

In preparation for the demand, the Feuerherdt family have added a new high-capacity New Holland round baler to the fleet, and are running all Loop Master New Holland large square balers amongst their other machines.



Stephen and his family take pride in providing a high level of reliability to clients through running relatively new and well maintained equipment which assists to avoid problems in the paddock.

Stephen hopes the season will provide good feed to make quality hay, and is happy to talk to clients considering all options.

