Club legend Adam I'Anson will write his name into Brock-Burrum history on Saturday when he becomes the first man to play 300 games for the merged identity.
I'Anson, 38, is set to reach the milestone for the Saints reserves in their elimination final against Osborne.
Advertisement
The ag pilot and father-of-four has racked up the games over 24 years but admits 2022 is likely to mark the end of his proud playing career.
"I was doubtful I was even going to be playing because we're so busy at the moment but everyone was urging me to get it done," I'Anson said.
"Only a handful of blokes have done it for Brocklesby or Burrumbuttock and no-one has done it in the merged club so it is pretty special.
"I was always aiming to get to 300 but after two years of COVID, the body's just about buggered.
"I'm getting old and too busy. The wife wanted four kids and I wanted two so we compromised and had four so it's a busy time in my life.
"Footy nearly has to take a back seat now but to do it over the time is good."
In between spreading crops, the former Brocklesby junior has kicked 35 goals in 15 games this year, helping the Saints to an 11-7 record and sixth place on the ladder.
I'Anson played his first senior game with Burrumbuttock in 1999 but has predominantly played reserve footy over the past decade.
ALSO IN SPORT
"We were pretty ordinary back in the day for a long time but we gradually built from there," I'Anson said.
"To be part of that process has been pretty special.
"We've had some pretty big names and very handy footballers play for us, and some great people on the executive, so the success came on the top of that.
"I only won the one premiership though. We beat Jindera (reserves) by one point in 2014 and I played in the seniors' loss against Osborne in 2019, the year the twos won it. I've missed out more than anyone else in the club but that's the way it is."
I'Anson, a prolific goalkicker and hugely popular clubman, coached the Saints' reserves for two years and is now the recreation ground secretary as well.
Advertisement
"I do it because I enjoy getting around the lads," he said. "Some of my best mates are there and I always look forward to Saturday.
"Being in the rural setting, that's what it's all about. The demise of the hotel is a pretty big deal for all of us so with footy, cricket, whatever, it's been about getting around your mates and having a few beers at the end of the day."
Osborne will start favourites at Walbundrie but I'Anson and the Saints are up for the challenge.
"We'll go out all guns blazing," he insisted.
"I'd say this will be it for me; I don't think the boys would even try to talk me into going around again.
"It's time to give someone else a go at full-forward, step back and give them hell from the sidelines."
Advertisement
Saints co-president Taki Griparis hailed I'Anson's enormous contribution to the club.
"He's a great clubman and an old warhorse, who keeps going to help us out," Griparis said.
"He probably costs us a fortune in tape every year, holding him together but it's money well-spent!
"He'll win our goal-kicking again this year and he'll probably go close to the league.
"He's won ours, I don't know how many times.
Advertisement
"His wife has made him get rid of all the trophies and just keep the bronze bit at the bottom with the engraving on.
"He's good fun, always a barrel of laughs and everybody loves him."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.