The captivating craft of scrap metal art will be one of the highlights of the coming spring festival season.
Lockhart's Spirit of the Land returns on October 8 and 9 and forms one part of a packed events program for Albury-Wodonga and its surrounds.
Advertisement
There are reasons galore to plan ahead and take advantage of events designed to highlight the best of the region's food, wine, natural beauty and talent.
Several festivals are returning after a two year covid-driven hiatus.
This edition of Out and About highlights the following:
Culinary enthusiasts take note: there are two new eateries on the border that should be on your radar.
Mamma Mia has opened a new Italian restaurant in East Albury and Wodonga is now home to Ploughmans, a providore style café and retail store located at The Cube. Read more about both venues in this edition.
If you are in search of some new territory to explore, a 100 page visitor guide has been released to help you discover the Murrumbidgee Region.
A collaborative effort between four regional councils, the guide takes you to places like Grong Grong, Narrandera, Whitton, Yanco, Pleasant Hills, The Rock, Lockhart and Leeton. Read the story on Page 24.
Read these stories and more by simply clicking here!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.