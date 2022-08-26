Tess Morrow always wanted a pony.
"I mean every little girl dreams of having a pony," the 19-year-old laughs.
But it was actually her older sister, Belle, who "nagged and nagged" their mother Michelle House until she finally gave in.
The family bought their first pony from the saleyards for $350.
What they didn't know at the time was the 13.1 hands high mare was unbroken and pregnant, Tess reveals.
As it turned out, the little black pony they called Blaze would become the most incredible mount for the two young girls.
"She turned out amazing," Tess recalls.
"We went everywhere - to pony club, gymkhanas, hack classes (where we got some funny looks), horse trials and swimming at the weir."
It was to be the beginning of Tess's love affair with horses.
Tonight she joins two other North East riders (Caleb Bertram and Charlotte Richardson) as finalists in Equestrian Victoria's 2022 Young Ambassador Awards at Werribee.
The trio was named among the top three finalists in their discipline after returning from a top 10 finalists' weekend on August 13 and 14 at Werribee Park.
Tess, who was chosen among the eventing finalists, says the weekend provided an incredible learning opportunity both on and off the horse.
In addition to dressage, showjumping and cross-country lessons (covering all three disciplines of eventing) with Nina Clarke and interviews with the selectors, Tess also gained valuable experience in public speaking.
"The topic I was given for my speech was how did I get into the sport," she says.
"It was scary but it was great practice."
Tess says if she was named as a Young Ambassador she would love to get involved in the eventing sub-committee representing other young riders.
She is beyond grateful for the mentorship from experienced riders in the sport, particularly Howlong eventer and former Young Ambassador of the Year Teegan Ashby, who encouraged Tess to apply this year.
She also lists well-known mother-daughter equestrian duo Kay and Tania Harding from Walla, as being instrumental in her training.
"Kay (at 69 years) is just such an inspiration - she rides so nicely and still does so well wherever she goes," Tess says.
Her current two-star horse is 11-year-old Dark Star, a Welsh D-thoroughbred cross mare.
"With the Welsh pony breeding, she's quick and clever," Tess remarks.
"She's also good at tricking me into thinking I'm doing the right thing - even if I'm not!"
In typical eventer fashion, it's the cross-country phase the pair relishes.
"The adrenaline takes over," Tess explains.
Showjumping is her least favourite - "it's easy to stuff up if you get the wrong distance; you've got too much time to think".
But Star, as she's known, takes it all in her stride.
"She's lovely to deal with and makes our lives very easy," Tess says fondly.
None of this would be possible without her family.
"Mum's the backbone to my whole entire life," Tess says.
And while there's a bit of sibling rivalry with Belle, when it comes to the crunch they have each other's backs.
"We prop each other up when we're nervous, we walk the course together and we usually get very similar results," Tess says.
"At one competition we both fell off at exactly the same time at different spots on the cross-country course ... we're pretty close."
Caleb Bertram has been on the showjumping scene since he was "knee-high to a grasshopper".
Mum Jess Bertram is a well-known local competitor and supporter of the sport and Caleb is clearly following in her footsteps.
"I'm a naturally competitive person; I love that aspect of showjumping," the outgoing 17-year-old says.
Encouraging more volunteers would be a key platform if he was named EV's Young Ambassador of the Year for showjumping at tonight's awards ceremony.
"We need to figure out a way to get more volunteers on board; I think the reason people don't do it is because they see it as a job; as hard work," Caleb says.
"But it's about giving back to the sport to keep it going."
Caleb has made a concerted effort to conduct himself as a "friendly and outgoing leader" for the sport.
A carpenter by trade, he says the experience has "pushed me out of my comfort zone" and helped him gain new confidence.
"Emotionally it would mean a lot to me (to win) as both my mum and sister were ambassadors for South Australia," Caleb says.
Caleb was under the eagle eye of coach Adam Wootten at the Werribee finalists' weekend, aboard the well-campaigned Ceejay Park Diamond (stable name 'Demi').
The 16-year-old 16.2 hands high warmblood/thoroughbred-cross mare was bred by the family and Caleb is seeing out his last year in juniors with her.
"It's all about the bond," he says of the relationship between horse and rider.
"It's temperament and talent; it's not always the horse that is the best bred."
Caleb reckons horse riding "has given me a never-say-die attitude".
And one very large extended family.
"You meet so many different people from all walks of life ... it's a very close-knit sport," he says.
"The love of it definitely comes from my mother, and also my father, who've always supported me.
"I wouldn't be doing any of this without them that's for sure!"
Charlotte Richardson and her beautiful black mare Brierley Scarlett make for a show-stopping combination.
And while the Young Ambassador show horse role is not all about riding, ribbons and royals, this pair has enjoyed much success in NSW and Victoria.
One of the highlights has been competing in the Equestrian Australia Nationals in March this year where they qualified for two events.
Charlotte, 18, says her mare loves the limelight.
"Every time we do dressage, she has her 'moments'," Charlotte explains.
"But whenever we go in the show ring, she just always tries her best."
Scarlett "doesn't bat an eyelid" at the raucous environment of agricultural shows, according to Tess.
"Although she clearly doesn't appreciate Scottish music because she didn't like the bagpipes playing at Condobolin once," she laughs.
Charlotte, who is studying commerce at university, was a runner-up in the Young Ambassador awards last year.
She believes the role is not about who is the best rider but who can interact well with peers and represent the sport positively.
Like her fellow riders, Charlotte says the weekend was a rewarding experience.
Under the tutelage of renowned show horse coach Les Friend, Charlotte saw a marked improvement in her riding after two days.
The workshops with guest presenters, interviews with selectors and speech writing kept all 40 finalists on their toes over a "busy weekend".
It has galvanised Charlotte to get more involved in becoming a role model for younger people in the sport.
But again she says she owes it all to the support of her proud parents.
"I couldn't do anything without them," she says.
EA Victoria states the standard of this year's applicants is "exceptional".
Tonight this talented trio will swap jodhpurs and boots for fancy formal wear to fly the flag high for their sport and this region.
