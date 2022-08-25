John Simpson has been appointed to coach Billabong Crows next season.
Simpson and Dylan Flanagan shared the role as co-coaches this year but the former Oaklands junior is taking the reins on his own from here.
"It's an exciting time," Simpson said.
"There's plenty of experience in our team but also plenty of young, developing players.
"It's a really nice blend of blokes who are in my sort of vintage, the twilight of their football days, and there's plenty of young blokes just starting out, so it was an easy decision to carry on.
"Being my home club, I'm emotionally tied to it and 12 months wasn't long enough.
"Dylan's a terrific coach in his own right but we decided the group would be better served with one coach."
The Crows finished 2022 down in 10th spot, having won six games and lost 12.
"We were a little bit underdone," Simpson said.
"We probably deserved an extra couple of wins; I don't think the six was a true reflection on the year so I don't see us being that far away.
"We had some really good performances against some of the better sides but then we also let ourselves down by letting games slip that were very gettable."
The hard work starts now with a view to the Crows climbing the ladder in 2023.
"We need to be fairly active in terms of trying to recruit players into the club," Simpson said.
"But at the same time, because a large portion of our playing group is so young, next year and the year after, as they progress, they're going to grow organically anyway.
"Recruitment and retention is so important for these country football clubs.
"We've done really well, we've got 95 percent retention for next year but that's not always the case because people's circumstances change and football has to take a back seat.
"You have to always be looking to bring more people into your club."
The 34-year-old Oaklands farmer says 2022 has been a learning curve for him as much as the players.
"I find coaching a terrific challenge," Simpson said.
"I learn a lot out of coaching that's transferable to my work life.
"It's all about being an approachable, level-headed guy; you don't always have the answers for your group so there's an element of having to take on as many ideas as what you bring forward yourself."
