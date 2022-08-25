The Border Mail
Dr Ken Henry addresses future of farming ahead of Earth Canvas Canberra event

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
August 25 2022 - 6:00pm
THE 'FINER' POINTS OF REGENERATIVE FARMING: David Watson, pictured with his son Harry, is a third-generation grazier at Millpost Farm, Bungendore who says sustainable farming practices have a vast range of rewards - their work has been captured as part of the Earth Canvas exhibition linking artists with regenerative farmers.. Picture: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AUSTRALIA

The pace of change on the global climate crisis could leave many farmers high and dry if they "don't open their eyes and ears", a leading economist has warned.

