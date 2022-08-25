The pace of change on the global climate crisis could leave many farmers high and dry if they "don't open their eyes and ears", a leading economist has warned.
But Dr Ken Henry, former secretary of the Treasury department, says savvy producers are well-placed to "ride a wave" of opportunity if they engage in environmentally friendly agricultural practices.
Advertisement
Dr Henry is the keynote speaker at a sold-out symposium in Canberra today, which brings together farmers, artists, scientists and writers to discuss the future of farming and their vision for a healthier world.
The New Farm Next Door forum is being held in conjunction with the opening of the Earth Canvas exhibition at the National Museum of Australia on Thursday.
Dr Henry acknowledes that art has the ability to change mindsets on important issues - "a picture tells the story of a thousand words" - and is a vital tool to document changes afoot.
"But what art cannot adequately capture is the change being driven by consumers, by investors and now regulators," he said.
Dr Henry said the mindset on sustainable agriculture was shifting and "at long last" big business and governments were taking real action to address climate change.
That's been driven by consumers and shareholders who have become "quite impatient".
"You can see that in the various consumer movements over the past decades and the discomfort with some farming practices, particularly in relation to animal husbandry," he said.
Investors and the likes of big superannuation funds are increasingly questioning the sustainability of traditional agricultural practices.
It's not just about the use of chemicals on weeds and pests - they want to know what impacts these farms are having on natural environments, according to Dr Henry.
All ASX-listed companies are now being asked - and expect answers - in their annual reports about their policies on the environment, he added.
The dimensions are global - "the customers to whom we export are interested in provenance issues and they want to go as far back in the supply chain as possible to how something was produced".
Rather than this being a negative, businesses and producers can create a point of differentiation in the market with "nature friendly" practices and products, according to Dr Henry.
And he adds Australia's 130 biggest companies that have committed to achieving zero net emissions by 2050 are going to need to turn somewhere for carbon offsets.
"I see the land sector as being one of the biggest suppliers of these offsets and there are enormous opportunities - and additional income - here for farmers," Dr Henry said.
"It's not just 'Oh, I'll just plant this paddock out with Pinus radiata'; there's no public tolerance for that.
Advertisement
"Instead I think there will be more value in Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) that generate carbon sequestration, rebuild habitats for wildlife or restore waterways.
"When the world changes, the system changes and that change is coming."
And his message for those yet to change their mindsets?
"Oh, they'll get with it," he said matter-of-factly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.