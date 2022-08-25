A teenager who threw rocks at a vehicle before hurling its contents into the Albury SS&A car park then threatened to stab those trying to stop his rampage.
Connor McElwaine, 19, calmed down briefly after he was taken to the ground, Albury Local Court has heard.
Advertisement
But moments later he dived back into the 2012 Hyundai i-30 and grabbed some crutches he then used to threaten security and club staff members.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Several hours after his arrest, McElwaine admitted to police he had taken MDMA.
"Yeah, I was cooked before, I took a few ecstasy tablets."
McElwaine, of Union Road, Lavington, has pleaded guilty to charges of enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner or occupier, intimidation, common assault, use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention and destroy or damage property.
His case won't be finalised until September 28, after magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report.
The court was told the owner left her car, unlocked, in the north-west section of the SS&A Club car park on June 14 about 10am.
It was about 5.30pm when police began receiving multiple calls from people reporting a man seen throwing rocks at a car.
Staff at the club had already become aware of the problem and so security were asked to carry out a patrol.
Fifteen minutes later the club manager and a security guard, plus some other staff members, approached McElwaine as he stood next to the woman's car.
"What are you doing?" the manager asked him.
In response, McElwaine said: "F--- off and mind your own business."
When asked if it was his car, McElwaine said it was and that he was "looking for my keys".
Pointing to takeaway food wrappers scattered near the car, the manager then asked why there was there was so much rubbish on the ground.
"F--- off," he replied.
Advertisement
The manager warned McElwaine he was "not going anywhere" until "we figure out what's going on".
McElwaine began going in and out of the car, throwing items on the ground.
"I am looking for projectiles," he told the manager, "to throw at your head."
McElwaine stood up with two unopened cans of energy drink in his hands, throwing one at the manager but missing by centimetres.
The can burst and McElwaine was taken to the ground.
Advertisement
"Let's see how funny it is," McElwaine told them, "when I have a knife in your rib cage."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.