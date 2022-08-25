Bethanga Primary School is aiming to raise $5000 for student learning resources through an art auction this weekend.
It's the second year the school, which has 36 students, has held the major fundraiser.
Principal Rachel Saunders said there was a mix of photos, paintings and collages created by community members and students.
"Our inspiration for it was how amazingly creative our community is in Bethanga and we're always looking at ways we can link our students into the community," she said.
The fundraiser will be used to buy extra ipads and other learning resources.
All works displayed by local artists are for sale.
In addition to art works, there is also a Silent Auction for attendees to bid on an assortment of Goods and Services including Accommodation packages, health and beauty treatments, hampers and kitchen appliances.
The show opening is tomorrow night from 7.30pm and $30 tickets could be purchased by contacting the school on (02) 6026 4263.
On Saturday entry is a gold coin donation at the door.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
